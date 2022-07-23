7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ from 0 to ln 2 [1 / (1 + eˣ)²] dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ from 0 to ln 2 [1 / (1 + eˣ)²] dx
Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (1 - cosx)/(1 + cosx) dx
6. Evaluate ∫ cos x √(100 − sin² x) dx using tables after performing the substitution u = sin x.
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of 3√(1 + sin 2x) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
34. ∫ dx / (x(x¹⁰ + 1))
69. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = sin x and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume when R is revolved about the x-axis, or the volume when R is revolved about the y-axis?