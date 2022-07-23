Textbook Question
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
6. (4x + 1)/(4x² - 1)
55
views
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
6. (4x + 1)/(4x² - 1)
Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (1 - cosx)/(1 + cosx) dx
6. Evaluate ∫ cos x √(100 − sin² x) dx using tables after performing the substitution u = sin x.
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ from 0 to π of (1 - cos2x)³ᐟ² dx
69. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = sin x and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume when R is revolved about the x-axis, or the volume when R is revolved about the y-axis?
Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ eˣ/(e²ˣ + 2eˣ + 17) dx