Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

a. Suppose ∫_a^b f(x) dx is approximated with Simpson’s Rule using n = 18 subintervals, where |f^(4)(x)| ≤ 1 on [a, b]. The absolute error E_S in approximating the integral satisfies E_S ≤ (Δx)^5 / 10.