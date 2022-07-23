66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
68. Let f(x) = e^(x²).
a. Find a Trapezoid Rule approximation to ∫[0 to 1] e^(x²) dx using n = 50 subintervals.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
68. Let f(x) = e^(x²).
a. Find a Trapezoid Rule approximation to ∫[0 to 1] e^(x²) dx using n = 50 subintervals.
91. [Use of Tech] Regions bounded by exponentials Let a > 0 and let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = e^(-a·x) and the x-axis
on the interval [b, ∞).
a. Find A(a,b), the area of R as a function of a and b.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. ∫(3/(x² + 4)) dx = ∫(3/x²) dx + ∫(3/4) dx.
Arc length of a parabola Let L(c) be the length of the parabola f(x) = x² from x = 0 to x = c, where c ≥ 0 is a constant.
a. Find an expression for L.
57. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If x = 4 tanθ, then cscθ = 4/x.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Suppose ∫_a^b f(x) dx is approximated with Simpson’s Rule using n = 18 subintervals, where |f^(4)(x)| ≤ 1 on [a, b]. The absolute error E_S in approximating the integral satisfies E_S ≤ (Δx)^5 / 10.