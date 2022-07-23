60. Two Methods
a. Evaluate ∫(x · ln(x²)) dx using the substitution u = x² and evaluating ∫(ln(u)) du.
60. Two Methods
a. Evaluate ∫(x · ln(x²)) dx using the substitution u = x² and evaluating ∫(ln(u)) du.
57. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If x = 4 tanθ, then cscθ = 4/x.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Suppose ∫_a^b f(x) dx is approximated with Simpson’s Rule using n = 18 subintervals, where |f^(4)(x)| ≤ 1 on [a, b]. The absolute error E_S in approximating the integral satisfies E_S ≤ (Δx)^5 / 10.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).
a. Find a Midpoint Rule approximation to ∫[-1 to 1] cos(x²) dx using n = 30 subintervals.
62. Electronic Chips Suppose the probability that a particular computer chip fails after a hours of operation is 0.00005 ∫(from a to ∞) e^(-0.00005t) dt.
a. Find the probability that the computer chip fails after 15,000 hr of operation.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
71. Let f(x) = √(sin x).
a. Find a Simpson's Rule approximation to the integral from 1 to 2 of √(sin x) dx using n = 20 subintervals.