21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = 3 + e⁻²ᵗ
Explain why the graph of the solution to the initial value problem y'(t) = t²/(1 - t), y(-1) = ln 2 cannot cross the line t = 1.
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
(t² + 1)³yy'(t) = t(y² + 4)
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y(t) = sec² t/(2y), y(π/4) = 1
12–16. Sketching direction fields Use the window [-2, 2] x [-2, 2] to sketch a direction field for the following equations. Then sketch the solution curve that corresponds to the given initial condition. A detailed direction field is not needed.
y'(t) = 4−y, y(0) = −1