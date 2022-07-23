Check if the equation is separable by trying to express it as a product of a function of \( t \) and a function of \( y \), i.e., \( \frac{dy}{dt} = g(t)h(y) \). In this case, observe that \( e^{ty} \) cannot be separated into a product of a function of \( t \) alone and a function of \( y \) alone.