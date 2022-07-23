21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = 3 + e⁻²ᵗ
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = eᵗʸ, y(0) = 1
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
(t² + 1)³yy'(t) = t(y² + 4)
Case 2 of the general solution Solve the equation y′(t) = ky + b in the case that ky + b < 0 and verify that the general solution is y(t) = Ceᵏᵗ − b/k.
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y(t) = sec² t/(2y), y(π/4) = 1