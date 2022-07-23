29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.
y′(t) = −y, y(0) = 1; y(t) = e⁻ᵗ
29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.
y′(t) = −y, y(0) = 1; y(t) = e⁻ᵗ
{Use of Tech} Intravenous drug dosing The amount of drug in the blood of a patient (in milligrams) administered via an intravenous line is governed by the initial value problem y’(t) = -0.02y + 3, y(0) = 0 where t is measured in hours.
b. What is the steady-state level of the drug?
Euler’s method on more general grids Suppose the solution of the initial value problem y'(t)=f(t,y),y(a)=A is to be approximated on the interval [a, b].
b. Write the first step of Euler’s method to compute u1.
27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.
b. Find the lines along which x'(t) = 0. Find the lines along which y'(t) = 0.
x′(t) = 2x − xy, y′(t) = −y + xy
brOrthogonal trajectories Two curves are orthogonal to each other if their tangent lines are perpendicular at each point of intersection. A family of curves forms orthogonal trajectories with another family of curves if each curve in one family is orthogonal to each curve in the other family. Use the following steps to find the orthogonal trajectories of the family of ellipses 2x² + y² = a²
b. The family of trajectories orthogonal to 2x² + y² = a² satisfies the differential equation dy/dx = y/(2x). Why?
{Use of Tech} Torricelli’s law An open cylindrical tank initially filled with water drains through a hole in the bottom of the tank according to Torricelli’s law (see figure). If h(t) is the depth of water in the tank for t≥0 s, then Torricelli’s law implies h′(t)=−k√h, where k is a constant that includes g=9.8m/s², the radius of the tank, and the radius of the drain. Assume the initial depth of the water is h(0)=Hm.
b. Find the solution in k=0.1the case that and H=0.5m.