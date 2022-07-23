29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.
y′(t) = −y, y(0) = 1; y(t) = e⁻ᵗ
29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.
y′(t) = −y, y(0) = 1; y(t) = e⁻ᵗ
42–43. Implicit solutions for separable equations For the following separable equations, carry out the indicated analysis.
b. Find the value of the arbitrary constant associated with each initial condition. (Each initial condition requires a different constant.)
y'(t) = t²/(y² + 1); y(−1) = 1, y(0) = 0, y(−1) = −1
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample
b. If k>0 and b>0 then y(t)=0 is never a solution of y'(t)=ky−b.
33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
b. Using the exact solution (also given), find the error in the approximation to y(T) (only at the right endpoint of the time interval).
y′(t) = t/y, y(0) = 4; Δt = 0.1, T = 2; y(t) = √(t² + 16)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The general solution of the separable equation y'(t) = t/(y' + 10y⁴) can be expressed explicitly with y in terms of t.
Euler’s method on more general grids Suppose the solution of the initial value problem y'(t)=f(t,y),y(a)=A is to be approximated on the interval [a, b].
b. Write the first step of Euler’s method to compute u1.