Properties of stirred tank solutions
b. Verify that M(0) = M₀
Properties of stirred tank solutions
b. Verify that M(0) = M₀
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. Euler’s method is used to compute exact values of the solution of an initial value problem.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The solution of a stirred tank initial value problem always approaches a constant as t→∞
38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.
b. Sketch the direction field, for t≥0.
y′(t) = 2y + 4
17–20. Increasing and decreasing solutions Consider the following differential equations. A detailed direction field is not needed.
b. In what regions are solutions increasing? Decreasing?
y'(t) = y(y+3)(4-y)
38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.
b. Sketch the direction field, for t≥0.
y′(t) = 6 - 2y