Blowup in finite time Consider the initial value problem y'(t) = yⁿ + 1, y(0) = y₀, where n is a positive integer.
b. Solve the initial value problem with n = 2 and y₀ = 1/√2.
Blowup in finite time Consider the initial value problem y'(t) = yⁿ + 1, y(0) = y₀, where n is a positive integer.
b. Solve the initial value problem with n = 2 and y₀ = 1/√2.
27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.
c. Find the equilibrium points for the system.
x′(t) = −3x + 6xy, y′(t) = y − 4xy
38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.
b. Sketch the direction field, for t≥0.
y′(t) = 2y + 4
{Use of Tech} Tumor growth The Gompertz growth equation is often used to model the growth of tumors. Let M(t) be the mass of a tumor at time t≥0. The relevant initial value problem is
dM/dt=−rM ln(M/K),M(0)=M0,
where r and K are positive constants and 0<M0<K.
b. Solve the initial value problem and graph the solution for r=1,K=4, and M0=1. Describe the growth pattern of the tumor. Is the growth unbounded? If not, what is the limiting size of the tumor?
23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.
b. Solve the initial value problem.
A one-million-liter pond is contaminated by a chemical pollutant with a concentration of 20 g/L. The source of the pollutant is removed, and pure water is allowed to flow into the pond at a rate of 1200 L/hr. Assuming the pond is thoroughly mixed and drained at a rate of 1200 L/hr, how long does it take to reduce the concentration of the solution in the pond to 10% of the initial value?
38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.
b. Sketch the direction field, for t≥0.
y′(t) = 6 - 2y