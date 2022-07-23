Explain how the growth rate function determines the solution of a population model.
The general solution of a first-order linear differential equation is y(t) = Ce⁻¹⁰ᵗ − 13. What solution satisfies the initial condition y(0) = 4?
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Key Concepts
First-Order Linear Differential Equations
Initial Conditions
Evaluating the General Solution at a Given Point
7–16. Verifying general solutions Verify that the given function is a solution of the differential equation that follows it. Assume C, C1, C2 and C3 are arbitrary constants.
u(t) = C₁eᵗ + C₂teᵗ; u''(t) - 2u'(t) + u(t) = 0
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y''(t) = teᵗ, y(0) = 0, y'(0) = 1
27–30. Newton’s Law of Cooling Solve the differential equation for Newton’s Law of Cooling to find the temperature function in the following cases. Then answer any additional questions.
An iron rod is removed from a blacksmith’s forge at a temperature of 900°C . Assume k=0.02 and the rod cools in a room with a temperature of 30°C When does the temperature of the rod reach 100°C?
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.