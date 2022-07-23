Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.4.1
Chapter 9, Problem 9.4.1

The general solution of a first-order linear differential equation is y(t) = Ce⁻¹⁰ᵗ − 13. What solution satisfies the initial condition y(0) = 4?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general solution given: \(y(t) = Ce^{-10t} - 13\).
Apply the initial condition \(y(0) = 4\) by substituting \(t = 0\) into the general solution: \(y(0) = Ce^{-10 \cdot 0} - 13\).
Simplify the expression using the fact that \(e^0 = 1\), so it becomes \(y(0) = C - 13\).
Set the simplified expression equal to the initial condition value: \(C - 13 = 4\).
Solve the equation for \(C\) to find the particular solution constant.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First-Order Linear Differential Equations

These are differential equations of the form dy/dt + p(t)y = q(t), where the solution involves integrating factors or direct integration. The general solution typically includes an arbitrary constant representing a family of solutions.
Recommended video:
07:39
Classifying Differential Equations

Initial Conditions

An initial condition specifies the value of the solution at a particular point, such as y(0) = 4. It allows us to find the specific constant in the general solution, yielding a unique solution that fits the given condition.
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems

Evaluating the General Solution at a Given Point

To apply the initial condition, substitute the given value of t into the general solution and solve for the constant C. This process ensures the solution satisfies both the differential equation and the initial condition.
Recommended video:
04:00
Solutions to Basic Differential Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain how the growth rate function determines the solution of a population model.

40
views
Textbook Question

7–16. Verifying general solutions Verify that the given function is a solution of the differential equation that follows it. Assume C, C1, C2 and C3 are arbitrary constants.

u(t) = C₁eᵗ + C₂teᵗ; u''(t) - 2u'(t) + u(t) = 0

41
views
Textbook Question

9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.


22
views
Textbook Question

33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.

y''(t) = teᵗ, y(0) = 0, y'(0) = 1

69
views
Textbook Question

27–30. Newton’s Law of Cooling Solve the differential equation for Newton’s Law of Cooling to find the temperature function in the following cases. Then answer any additional questions.


An iron rod is removed from a blacksmith’s forge at a temperature of 900°C . Assume k=0.02 and the rod cools in a room with a temperature of 30°C When does the temperature of the rod reach 100°C? 

198
views
Textbook Question

9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.


39
views