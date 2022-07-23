11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 4 cos 2θ; at the tips of the leaves
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 4 cos 2θ; at the tips of the leaves
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the limaçon r = 2 + cos θ
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = 3 + t, y = 1 − t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 1
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px or x ² =4py is 4|p|.
53–56. Circular motion Find parametric equations that describe the circular path of the following objects. For Exercises 53–55, assume (x, y) denotes the position of the object relative to the origin at the center of the circle. Use the units of time specified in the problem. There are many ways to describe any circle.
The tip of the 15-inch second hand of a clock completes one revolution in 60 seconds.
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
x² + y²/9 = 1