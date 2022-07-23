Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.4.92
Chapter 12, Problem 12.4.92

90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px or x ² =4py is 4|p|.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the standard form of the parabola and its focus. For the parabola \(y^{2} = 4px\), the focus is at the point \((p, 0)\).
Understand that the latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the axis of symmetry. Since the parabola opens along the x-axis, the latus rectum is a vertical line passing through the focus at \(x = p\).
Find the points where the line \(x = p\) intersects the parabola by substituting \(x = p\) into the parabola equation: \(y^{2} = 4p(p) = 4p^{2}\).
Solve for \(y\) to get the two intersection points: \(y = 2p\) and \(y = -2p\). These points are \((p, 2p)\) and \((p, -2p)\).
Calculate the length of the latus rectum as the distance between these two points, which is the difference in their \(y\)-coordinates: \(|2p - (-2p)| = 4|p|\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parabola and its Standard Form

A parabola is a conic section defined as the set of points equidistant from a fixed point (focus) and a fixed line (directrix). The standard forms y² = 4px or x² = 4py represent parabolas opening right/left or up/down, where p is the distance from the vertex to the focus.
Recommended video:
3:40
Circles in Standard Form Example 1

Focal Chord and Latus Rectum

A focal chord is any chord passing through the focus of the parabola. The latus rectum is a special focal chord perpendicular to the axis of symmetry (major axis) of the parabola. It connects two points on the curve through the focus and is key to understanding parabola geometry.

Length of the Latus Rectum

The length of the latus rectum is the distance between the two points where the focal chord perpendicular to the axis intersects the parabola. For y² = 4px or x² = 4py, this length is always 4|p|, derived by substituting the focus coordinates into the parabola equation and calculating the chord length.
Recommended video:
06:29
Arc Length of Parametric Curves
Related Practice
Textbook Question

11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.


r = 4 cos 2θ; at the tips of the leaves

68
views
Textbook Question

15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.

a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.


x = 3 + t, y = 1 − t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 1

58
views
Textbook Question

13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.


4x = -y²

89
views
Textbook Question

Circles in general Show that the polar equation

r² - 2r r₀ cos(θ - θ₀) = R² - r₀²

describes a circle of radius R whose center has polar coordinates (r₀, θ₀)

76
views
Textbook Question

53–56. Circular motion Find parametric equations that describe the circular path of the following objects. For Exercises 53–55, assume (x, y) denotes the position of the object relative to the origin at the center of the circle. Use the units of time specified in the problem. There are many ways to describe any circle.


The tip of the 15-inch second hand of a clock completes one revolution in 60 seconds.

66
views
Textbook Question

13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.


x² + y²/9 = 1

79
views