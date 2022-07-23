Without calculating derivatives, determine the slopes of each of the lines tangent to the curve r=8 cos θ−4 at the origin.
15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
2 ≤ r ≤ 8
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Key Concepts
Polar Coordinates System
Inequalities in Polar Coordinates
Graphing Regions in Polar Coordinates
Tangent line at the origin Find the polar equation of the line tangent to the polar curve r=4cosθ at the origin. Explain why the slope of this line is undefined.
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=2 sin 8t, y=2 cos 8t
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
x² = 12y
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 6 cos θ + 8 sin θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete cardioid r = 4 + 4 sin θ