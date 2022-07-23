15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
2 ≤ r ≤ 8
15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
2 ≤ r ≤ 8
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=2 sin 8t, y=2 cos 8t
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
x² = 12y
53–56. Simple curves Tabulate and plot enough points to sketch a graph of the following equations.
r = 1 - cos θ
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 6 cos θ + 8 sin θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete cardioid r = 4 + 4 sin θ