69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
y² - x²/64 = 1; (6, -5/4)
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
y² - x²/64 = 1; (6, -5/4)
31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
A parabola symmetric about the y-axis that passes through the point (2, -6)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(1, 2π/3)
15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
1 < r < 2 and π/6 ≤ θ ≤ π/3
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=tan t, y=sec ² t−1
25–28. Horizontal and vertical tangents Find the points at which the following polar curves have horizontal or vertical tangent lines.
r = 4 cos θ