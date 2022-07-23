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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.1.52
Chapter 12, Problem 12.1.52

37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.


The lower half of the circle centered at (−2, 2) with radius 6, oriented in the counterclockwise direction

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Recall the general parametric equations for a circle centered at \((h, k)\) with radius \(r\): \[x = h + r \cos(t), \quad y = k + r \sin(t)\] where \(t\) is the parameter, usually representing the angle in radians.
Identify the given values from the problem: the center is \((-2, 2)\) and the radius is \(6\). Substitute these into the general form: \[x = -2 + 6 \cos(t), \quad y = 2 + 6 \sin(t)\]
Since the problem asks for the lower half of the circle, determine the range of \(t\) that corresponds to the lower semicircle. The lower half means \(y \leq 2\), so \(\sin(t) \leq 0\). This occurs when \(t\) is between \(\pi\) and \(2\pi\).
Confirm the orientation is counterclockwise. The parameter \(t\) increasing from \(\pi\) to \(2\pi\) moves the point along the circle in the counterclockwise direction on the lower half.
Write the final parametric equations with the parameter interval: \[x = -2 + 6 \cos(t), \quad y = 2 + 6 \sin(t), \quad \pi \leq t \leq 2\pi\]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations of a Circle

A circle centered at (h, k) with radius r can be represented parametrically as x = h + r cos(t) and y = k + r sin(t), where t is the parameter. This form allows describing the position of points on the circle as t varies, typically over an interval of length 2π.
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Parameterizing Equations of Circles & Ellipses

Parameter Interval and Orientation

The parameter interval defines which portion of the curve is traced and in what direction. For counterclockwise orientation, t usually increases from 0 to 2π. To represent only the lower half of the circle, t is restricted to the interval where y-values correspond to the lower semicircle.
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Eliminating the Parameter

Adjusting Parametric Equations for Specific Curve Segments

To describe a specific segment of a curve, such as the lower half of a circle, the parameter range is limited accordingly. Understanding how the sine and cosine functions behave over intervals helps select the correct parameter bounds to capture the desired portion of the curve.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.

y² - x²/64 = 1; (6, -5/4)

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Textbook Question

31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.

A parabola symmetric about the y-axis that passes through the point (2, -6)

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Textbook Question

25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.


(1, 2π/3)

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Textbook Question

15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.


1 < r < 2 and π/6 ≤ θ ≤ π/3

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Textbook Question

31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.


x=tan t, y=sec ² t−1 

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Textbook Question

25–28. Horizontal and vertical tangents Find the points at which the following polar curves have horizontal or vertical tangent lines.

r = 4 cos θ

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