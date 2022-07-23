57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(2 + cos θ)
57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(2 + cos θ)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The lower half of the circle centered at (−2, 2) with radius 6, oriented in the counterclockwise direction
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
y² - x²/64 = 1; (6, -5/4)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(1, 2π/3)
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r = 4 - 2 cos θ
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=t,y= √(4−t²) a