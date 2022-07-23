81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t + 1; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t + 1; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
10x² - 7y² = 140
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = cos t, y = sin² t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete circle r = a sin θ, where a > 0