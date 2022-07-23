49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
y = 3
49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
y = 3
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
4x² - y² = 16
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the circle r = 8 sin θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the outer loop but outside the inner loop of the limaçon r = 3 - 6 sin θ
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = cos t, y = sin² t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete circle r = a sin θ, where a > 0