41–44. Intersection points and area Find all the intersection points of the following curves. Find the area of the entire region that lies within both curves
r = 3 sin θ and r = 3 cos θ
41–44. Intersection points and area Find all the intersection points of the following curves. Find the area of the entire region that lies within both curves
r = 3 sin θ and r = 3 cos θ
102–104. Spirals Graph the following spirals. Indicate the direction in which the spiral is generated as θ increases, where θ>0. Let a=1 and a=−1.
Spiral of Archimedes: r = aθ
Use calculus to find the arc length of the line segment x=3t+1, y=4t, for 0≤t≤1. Check your work by finding the distance between the endpoints of the line segment.
80–83. Equations of circles Use the results of Exercises 78–79 to describe and graph the following circles.
r² - 8r cos(θ - π/2) = 9
Cartesian lemniscate Find the equation in Cartesian coordinates of the lemniscate r² = a² cos 2θ, where a is a real number.
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 3 csc θ