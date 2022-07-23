Textbook Question
102–104. Spirals Graph the following spirals. Indicate the direction in which the spiral is generated as θ increases, where θ>0. Let a=1 and a=−1.
Spiral of Archimedes: r = aθ
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102–104. Spirals Graph the following spirals. Indicate the direction in which the spiral is generated as θ increases, where θ>0. Let a=1 and a=−1.
Spiral of Archimedes: r = aθ
Use calculus to find the arc length of the line segment x=3t+1, y=4t, for 0≤t≤1. Check your work by finding the distance between the endpoints of the line segment.
Cartesian lemniscate Find the equation in Cartesian coordinates of the lemniscate r² = a² cos 2θ, where a is a real number.
What is the polar equation of the vertical line x = 5?
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 3 csc θ
49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
y = x²