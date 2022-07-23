77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 + √t, y = 2 - 4t; slope = -8
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 + √t, y = 2 - 4t; slope = -8
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r = sin 3θ
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside one leaf of r = cos 3θ
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The segment of the parabola y=2x ²−4, where −1≤x≤5
93–94. Parametric equations of ellipses Find parametric equations (not unique) of the following ellipses (see Exercises 91–92). Graph the ellipse and find a description in terms of x and y.
An ellipse centered at (-2, -3) with major and minor axes of lengths 30 and 20, parallel to the x- and y-axes, respectively, generated counterclockwise (Hint: Shift the parametric equations.)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The horizontal line segment starting at P(8, 2) and ending at Q(−2, 2)