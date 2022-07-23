77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 cos t, y = 8 sin t; slope = -1
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 cos t, y = 8 sin t; slope = -1
Write the equations that are used to express a point with polar coordinates (r, θ) in Cartesian coordinates.
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 + √t, y = 2 - 4t; slope = -8
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r = sin 3θ
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The segment of the parabola y=2x ²−4, where −1≤x≤5
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The horizontal line segment starting at P(8, 2) and ending at Q(−2, 2)