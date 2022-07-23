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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.3.39
Chapter 12, Problem 12.3.39

33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.


The region inside one leaf of r = cos 3θ

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First, understand the curve given: \(r = \cos 3\theta\) is a rose curve with 3 petals because the coefficient of \(\theta\) inside the cosine is 3. Each petal corresponds to a range of \(\theta\) where \(r\) is positive.
To find the area of one leaf (one petal), identify the interval of \(\theta\) that traces out exactly one petal. Since the rose has 3 petals evenly spaced over \(0\) to \(2\pi\), one petal corresponds to an interval of length \(\frac{2\pi}{3}\). Typically, one petal is traced from \(\theta = -\frac{\pi}{6}\) to \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{6}\) or from \(0\) to \(\frac{\pi}{3}\) depending on the petal chosen.
Recall the formula for the area enclosed by a polar curve between angles \(\alpha\) and \(\beta\) is: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_{\alpha}^{\beta} r^2 \, d\theta\)
Substitute \(r = \cos 3\theta\) into the formula to get: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_{\alpha}^{\beta} (\cos 3\theta)^2 \, d\theta\)
Evaluate the integral by using the identity \(\cos^2 x = \frac{1 + \cos 2x}{2}\) to simplify the integrand before integrating. Then compute the definite integral over the chosen interval for one petal.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Graphing

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and an angle, making it easier to describe curves like r = cos 3θ. Understanding how to sketch such curves helps visualize the region whose area is to be found, especially when the curve forms multiple 'leaves' or petals.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Area Calculation in Polar Coordinates

The area enclosed by a polar curve between two angles is found using the integral formula A = (1/2) ∫ (r(θ))^2 dθ. This formula accounts for the sector-like shape of regions in polar graphs, allowing precise calculation of areas bounded by curves like r = cos 3θ.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Determining Limits of Integration for One Leaf

To find the area of one leaf of r = cos 3θ, it is essential to identify the correct interval of θ where the leaf exists. This involves solving r = 0 to find boundary angles and integrating over the range that traces exactly one petal without overlap.
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One-Sided Limits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.


x = 2 cos t, y = 8 sin t; slope = -1

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Textbook Question

Write the equations that are used to express a point with polar coordinates (r, θ) in Cartesian coordinates.

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Textbook Question

77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.


x = 2 + √t, y = 2 - 4t; slope = -8

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Textbook Question

57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.


r = sin 3θ

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Textbook Question

37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.


The segment of the parabola y=2x ²−4, where −1≤x≤5

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Textbook Question

37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.


The horizontal line segment starting at P(8, 2) and ending at Q(−2, 2)

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