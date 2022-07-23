73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=cos t+t sin t,y=sin t−t cos t; t=π/4
73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=cos t+t sin t,y=sin t−t cos t; t=π/4
15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
r = 3
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 4 cos t, y = 4 sin t; slope = 1/2
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = 8 + 2t, y = 1; −∞ < t < ∞
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 1 - sin θ; (1/2, π/6)
Plot the points with polar coordinates (2, π/6) and (−3, −π/2). Give two alternative sets of coordinate pairs for both points.