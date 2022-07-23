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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.3.85
Chapter 12, Problem 12.3.85

85–87. Grazing goat problems Consider the following sequence of problems related to grazing goats tied to a rope. (See the Guided Project Grazing goat problems.)


A circular corral of unit radius is enclosed by a fence. A goat inside the corral is tied to the fence with a rope of length 0≤a≤2 (see figure). What is the area of the region (inside the corral) that the goat can graze? Check your answer with the special cases a=0 and a=2.


Circular corral with radius 1, a goat tied to the fence by rope length a, showing grazing area inside.

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Textbook Question

73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.


x=cos t+t sin t,y=sin t−t cos t; t=π/4

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Textbook Question

15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.


r = 3

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Textbook Question

77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.


x = 4 cos t, y = 4 sin t; slope = 1/2

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Textbook Question

15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.

a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.


x = 8 + 2t, y = 1; −∞ < t < ∞

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Textbook Question

11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.


r = 1 - sin θ; (1/2, π/6)

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Textbook Question

Plot the points with polar coordinates (2, π/6) and (−3, −π/2). Give two alternative sets of coordinate pairs for both points.

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