39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 4 cos t, y = 4 sin t; slope = 1/2
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Key Concepts
Parametric Equations and Curves
Derivative of Parametric Equations (dy/dx)
Solving for Parameter Values Given a Slope
15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
r = 3
85–87. Grazing goat problems Consider the following sequence of problems related to grazing goats tied to a rope. (See the Guided Project Grazing goat problems.)
A circular corral of unit radius is enclosed by a fence. A goat inside the corral is tied to the fence with a rope of length 0≤a≤2 (see figure). What is the area of the region (inside the corral) that the goat can graze? Check your answer with the special cases a=0 and a=2.
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = sin t, y = t - cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
x² = -6y; (-6, -6)
Plot the points with polar coordinates (2, π/6) and (−3, −π/2). Give two alternative sets of coordinate pairs for both points.