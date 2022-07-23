39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = sin t, y = t - cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
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Key Concepts
Parametric Equations
Arc Length Formula for Parametric Curves
Differentiation of Parametric Functions
15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
r = 3
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 4 cos t, y = 4 sin t; slope = 1/2
Multiple descriptions Which of the following parametric equations describe the same curve?
a. x = 2t², y = 4 + t; -4 ≤ t ≤ 4
b. x = 2t⁴, y = 4 + t²; -2 ≤ t ≤ 2
c. x = 2t^(2/3), y = 4 + t^(1/3); -64 ≤ t ≤ 64
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = cos t, y = 1 + sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
x² = -6y; (-6, -6)