Explain why the slope of the line θ=π/2 is undefined.

45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region outside the circle r = 1/2 and inside the circle r = cos θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region outside the circle r = 1/2 and inside the circle r = cos θ
29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.
r = 1 and r = 2 sin 2θ
31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = √t + 4, y = 3√t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 16
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the curve r = √(cos θ) and inside the circle r = 1/√2 in the first quadrant
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
A hyperbola with vertices (±2, 0) and asymptotes y = ±3x/2