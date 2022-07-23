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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.3.2
Chapter 12, Problem 12.3.2

Explain why the slope of the line θ=π/2 is undefined.

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1
Recall that the slope of a line in the Cartesian plane is given by the ratio of the change in y to the change in x, which is \(\text{slope} = \frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x}\).
The line \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2}\) in polar coordinates corresponds to all points where the angle from the positive x-axis is \(90^\circ\), which means the line is vertical.
A vertical line has the same x-coordinate for all points, so the change in x, \(\Delta x\), is zero along this line.
Since the slope formula involves division by \(\Delta x\), and here \(\Delta x = 0\), the slope expression becomes \(\frac{\Delta y}{0}\), which is undefined because division by zero is not defined in mathematics.
Therefore, the slope of the line \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2}\) is undefined because it is a vertical line with no horizontal change.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope of a line measures its steepness and is calculated as the ratio of the change in y to the change in x (rise over run). It indicates how much y changes for a unit change in x.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Vertical Lines and Undefined Slope

Vertical lines have no horizontal change (Δx = 0), making the slope calculation involve division by zero, which is undefined. Therefore, vertical lines do not have a defined slope.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Angle θ = π/2 in Polar Coordinates

The line θ = π/2 in polar coordinates corresponds to the vertical line x = 0 in Cartesian coordinates. Since it is vertical, its slope is undefined due to zero horizontal displacement.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.


The region outside the circle r = 1/2 and inside the circle r = cos θ

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29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.


r = 1 and r = 2 sin 2θ

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31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.

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Textbook Question

15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.

a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.


x = √t + 4, y = 3√t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 16

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Textbook Question

45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.


The region inside the curve r = √(cos θ) and inside the circle r = 1/√2 in the first quadrant

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Textbook Question

39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin. 

A hyperbola with vertices (±2, 0) and asymptotes y = ±3x/2

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