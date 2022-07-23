37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = sin θ sec² θ
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = sin θ sec² θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region outside the circle r = 1/2 and inside the circle r = cos θ
Explain why the slope of the line θ=π/2 is undefined.
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The spiral r = θ², for 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = √t + 4, y = 3√t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 16
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
A hyperbola with vertices (±2, 0) and asymptotes y = ±3x/2