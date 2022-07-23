77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 + √t, y = 2 - 4t; slope = -8
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 + √t, y = 2 - 4t; slope = -8
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r = sin 3θ
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside one leaf of r = cos 3θ
31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The line segment starting at P(0, 0) and ending at Q(2, 8)
53–56. Eccentricity-directrix approach Find an equation of the following curves, assuming the center is at the origin. Sketch a graph labeling the vertices, foci, asymptotes (if they exist), and directrices. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
An ellipse with vertices (0, ±9) and eccentricity ¼