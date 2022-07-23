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Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.2.2
Chapter 12, Problem 12.2.2

Write the equations that are used to express a point with polar coordinates (r, θ) in Cartesian coordinates.

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Recall that polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\) represent a point in the plane by its distance \(r\) from the origin and the angle \(\theta\) it makes with the positive x-axis.
To convert from polar to Cartesian coordinates \((x, y)\), we use the relationships based on trigonometry in the right triangle formed by the point, the origin, and the projection on the x-axis.
The x-coordinate is found by projecting the point onto the x-axis, which is given by \(x = r \cos(\theta)\).
Similarly, the y-coordinate is found by projecting the point onto the y-axis, which is given by \(y = r \sin(\theta)\).
Thus, the equations to convert from polar to Cartesian coordinates are: \[ x = r \cos(\theta) \] \[ y = r \sin(\theta) \]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent a point in the plane using a distance from the origin (r) and an angle (θ) measured from the positive x-axis. This system is useful for describing locations in circular or rotational contexts.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Cartesian Coordinates

Cartesian coordinates specify a point by its horizontal (x) and vertical (y) distances from the origin along perpendicular axes. This rectangular coordinate system is the standard for graphing and analyzing points in the plane.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion Formulas between Polar and Cartesian Coordinates

To convert from polar to Cartesian coordinates, use the formulas x = r cos(θ) and y = r sin(θ). These equations translate the distance and angle into horizontal and vertical components, enabling the representation of the same point in Cartesian form.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates
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