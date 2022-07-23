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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.2.16f
Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.16f

Composition of Functions


Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2


f. f(g(1/2))

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function g(x) that corresponds to the input value x = 1/2. Since 0 ≤ 1/2 ≤ 2, use the piece of g(x) defined as g(x) = x - 1.
Substitute x = 1/2 into the function g(x) = x - 1 to find g(1/2).
Calculate g(1/2) by evaluating the expression 1/2 - 1.
Now, use the result from g(1/2) as the input for the function f(x). The function f(x) is defined as f(x) = 2 - x.
Substitute the value obtained from g(1/2) into f(x) to find f(g(1/2)). Evaluate f(2 - g(1/2)) to complete the composition of functions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composition of Functions

The composition of functions involves combining two functions to create a new function. If you have two functions, f(x) and g(x), the composition f(g(x)) means you first apply g to x, and then apply f to the result of g. This process is essential for evaluating expressions where one function's output becomes the input for another.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Piecewise Functions

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. In the given problem, g(x) has two different rules depending on the value of x: one for values between -2 and 0, and another for values between 0 and 2. Understanding how to evaluate piecewise functions is crucial for correctly applying them in compositions.
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Piecewise Functions

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation is the process of finding the output of a function for a specific input. For example, to evaluate g(1/2), you need to determine which piece of the piecewise function applies to 1/2 and then compute the output. This step is fundamental in solving the composition f(g(1/2)), as it requires accurate evaluation of each function involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Express the radius of a sphere as a function of the sphere’s surface area. Then express the surface area as a function of the volume.

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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Evaluate each expression using the functions

f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0

x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2


e. g(f(0))

246
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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.


f. y = √(x³ − 3)

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Textbook Question

Combining Functions


Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?


g. g ∘ f

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Textbook Question

Copy and complete the following table of function values. If the function is undefined at a given angle, enter “UND.” Do not use a calculator or tables.

216
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Textbook Question

Combining Functions


Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?


d. f² = ff

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