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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.2.16e
Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.16e

Composition of Functions


Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2


e. g(f(0))

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function f(x) = 2 - x. We need to evaluate f(0) first.
Substitute x = 0 into f(x): f(0) = 2 - 0.
Calculate f(0) to find the result, which will be used as the input for g(x).
Next, use the result from f(0) as the input for g(x). Determine which piece of the piecewise function g(x) to use based on the value of f(0).
Evaluate g(f(0)) by substituting the value of f(0) into the appropriate piece of g(x) and simplify the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition

Function composition involves combining two functions to create a new function. If you have two functions, f(x) and g(x), the composition g(f(x)) means you first apply f to x, and then apply g to the result of f. This process is essential for evaluating expressions where one function's output becomes the input for another.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Piecewise Functions

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. In the given problem, g(x) is defined differently for two intervals: one for values from -2 to 0 and another for values from 0 to 2. Understanding how to evaluate piecewise functions is crucial for correctly applying them in function composition.
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Piecewise Functions

Evaluating Functions

Evaluating a function involves substituting a specific value into the function's expression to find the output. For example, to evaluate f(0) in the function f(x) = 2 - x, you replace x with 0, resulting in f(0) = 2. This step is necessary before performing function composition, as it determines the input for the next function.
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Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.


f. y = √(x³ − 3)

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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Evaluate each expression using the functions

f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0

x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2


f. f(g(1/2))

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Textbook Question

Combining Functions


Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?


g. g ∘ f

251
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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.


c. y = x¹/⁴

272
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Textbook Question

Combining Functions


Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?


d. f² = ff

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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Copy and complete the following table.


d. <IMAGE>

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