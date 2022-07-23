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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 54e
Chapter 1, Problem 54e

Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).


e. 𝔂 = ƒ( x ) - 4
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Verified step by step guidance
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Start with the graph of the function 𝔂 = ƒ(x). This is your base graph from which transformations will be applied.
The expression 𝔂 = ƒ(x) - 4 indicates a vertical shift. Specifically, subtracting 4 from the function means you will shift the entire graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x) downward by 4 units.
To visualize this, take each point (x, y) on the original graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x) and move it to the point (x, y - 4). This will lower every point on the graph by 4 units.
Ensure that the shape and orientation of the graph remain unchanged; only the vertical position is altered.
After applying the vertical shift, the new graph represents the function 𝔂 = ƒ(x) - 4, which is the original graph moved down by 4 units.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Shifts

Vertical shifts occur when a constant is added to or subtracted from a function. In the case of 𝔶 = ƒ(x) - 4, the graph of ƒ(x) is shifted downward by 4 units. This transformation affects the y-coordinates of all points on the graph, while the x-coordinates remain unchanged.
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Function Notation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a relationship where each input x corresponds to exactly one output y. Understanding this notation is crucial for interpreting how changes to the function, like subtracting a constant, affect the overall graph. It allows for clear communication of mathematical ideas and transformations.
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Graph Transformations

Graph transformations refer to the various ways a function's graph can be altered, including shifts, stretches, and reflections. In this case, the transformation involves a vertical shift, which is a fundamental concept in understanding how the graph of a function can be manipulated without changing its shape.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derive a formula for tan (A − B).

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Textbook Question

Apply the formula for cos (A − B) to the identity sin θ = cos (π/2 − θ) to obtain the addition formula for sin (A + B).

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Textbook Question

Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).


d. 𝔂 = ƒ(2x + 1)

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Textbook Question

Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).


a. 𝔂 = ƒ(x - 5)

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Textbook Question

For Exercises 51–54, solve for the angle θ, where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.


cos 2θ + cos θ = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, graph each function, not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.15–1.17, and applying an appropriate transformation.

y = - √(1 + x/2)

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