Textbook Question
Derive a formula for tan (A − B).
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Derive a formula for tan (A − B).
Apply the formula for cos (A − B) to the identity sin θ = cos (π/2 − θ) to obtain the addition formula for sin (A + B).
Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).
d. 𝔂 = ƒ(2x + 1)
Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).
a. 𝔂 = ƒ(x - 5)
For Exercises 51–54, solve for the angle θ, where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.
cos 2θ + cos θ = 0
In Exercises 55–58, graph each function, not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.15–1.17, and applying an appropriate transformation.
y = - √(1 + x/2)