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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 56
Chapter 1, Problem 56

Derive a formula for tan (A − B).

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1
Start by recalling the identity for tangent of a difference: \( \tan(A - B) = \frac{\sin(A - B)}{\cos(A - B)} \).
Use the angle subtraction identities for sine and cosine: \( \sin(A - B) = \sin A \cos B - \cos A \sin B \) and \( \cos(A - B) = \cos A \cos B + \sin A \sin B \).
Substitute these identities into the formula for \( \tan(A - B) \): \( \tan(A - B) = \frac{\sin A \cos B - \cos A \sin B}{\cos A \cos B + \sin A \sin B} \).
To simplify, divide both the numerator and the denominator by \( \cos A \cos B \): \( \tan(A - B) = \frac{\frac{\sin A}{\cos A} - \frac{\sin B}{\cos B}}{1 + \frac{\sin A}{\cos A} \cdot \frac{\sin B}{\cos B}} \).
Recognize that \( \frac{\sin A}{\cos A} = \tan A \) and \( \frac{\sin B}{\cos B} = \tan B \), leading to the final formula: \( \tan(A - B) = \frac{\tan A - \tan B}{1 + \tan A \tan B} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving equations in trigonometry. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and angle sum/difference identities, which are crucial for deriving formulas like tan(A - B).
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Angle Difference Formula

The angle difference formula for tangent states that tan(A - B) can be expressed in terms of the tangents of angles A and B. Specifically, it is given by the formula tan(A - B) = (tan A - tan B) / (1 + tan A * tan B). This formula is derived from the sine and cosine definitions of tangent and is fundamental for solving problems involving the difference of angles.
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Derivation Techniques

Derivation techniques in calculus involve using algebraic manipulation and known identities to derive new formulas or results. In the context of trigonometric functions, this often includes substituting known identities and simplifying expressions. Mastery of these techniques is essential for effectively deriving formulas like tan(A - B) and understanding their applications in various mathematical contexts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Apply the formula for cos (A − B) to the identity sin θ = cos (π/2 − θ) to obtain the addition formula for sin (A + B).

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Textbook Question

Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).


d. 𝔂 = ƒ(2x + 1)

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Textbook Question

The law of sines The law of sines says that if a, b, and c are the sides opposite the angles A, B, and C in a triangle, then


(sin A) / a = (sin B) / b = (sin C) / c


Use the accompanying figures and the identity sin (π − θ) = sin θ, if required, to derive the law.


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Textbook Question

Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).


e. 𝔂 = ƒ( x ) - 4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, graph each function, not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.15–1.17, and applying an appropriate transformation.

y = - √(1 + x/2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–62, sketch the graph of the given function. What is the period of the function?


𝔂 = cos πx/2

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