Apply the formula for cos (A − B) to the identity sin θ = cos (π/2 − θ) to obtain the addition formula for sin (A + B).
Derive a formula for tan (A − B).
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Identities
Angle Difference Formula
Derivation Techniques
Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).
d. 𝔂 = ƒ(2x + 1)
The law of sines The law of sines says that if a, b, and c are the sides opposite the angles A, B, and C in a triangle, then
(sin A) / a = (sin B) / b = (sin C) / c
Use the accompanying figures and the identity sin (π − θ) = sin θ, if required, to derive the law.
Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).
e. 𝔂 = ƒ( x ) - 4
3
In Exercises 55–58, graph each function, not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.15–1.17, and applying an appropriate transformation.
y = - √(1 + x/2)
In Exercises 59–62, sketch the graph of the given function. What is the period of the function?
𝔂 = cos πx/2