The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
For what values of x is
b. ⌈x⌉ = 0
The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
For what values of x is
b. ⌈x⌉ = 0
Combining Functions
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
b. f/g
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
b. <IMAGE>
Theory and Examples
The accompanying figure shows a rectangle inscribed in an isosceles right triangle whose hypotenuse is 2 units long.
a. Express the y-coordinate of P in terms of x. (You might start by writing an equation for the line AB.)
<IMAGE>
Functions
In Exercises 7 and 8, which of the graphs are graphs of functions of x, and which are not? Give reasons for your answers.
b. <IMAGE>
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
b. <IMAGE>