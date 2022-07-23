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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.1.29b
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.29b

Piecewise-Defined Functions


Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.


b. <IMAGE>

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Identify the different segments of the piecewise function from the graph. Look for changes in the slope or direction of the graph, as well as any discontinuities or breaks.
For each segment, determine the type of function it represents (e.g., linear, quadratic, constant). This can often be done by observing the shape of the graph.
Write the equation for each segment. For a linear segment, use the slope-intercept form \( y = mx + b \), where \( m \) is the slope and \( b \) is the y-intercept. For other types of functions, use the appropriate form.
Determine the domain for each segment. This involves identifying the x-values over which each segment is defined. Pay attention to open and closed intervals, which are indicated by open or closed circles on the graph.
Combine the equations and their respective domains into a piecewise function. Use the format: \( f(x) = \begin{cases} \text{equation 1,} & \text{if } \text{domain 1} \\ \text{equation 2,} & \text{if } \text{domain 2} \\ \end{cases} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise-Defined Functions

A piecewise-defined function is a function composed of multiple sub-functions, each of which applies to a specific interval of the domain. These functions are defined by different expressions based on the input value. Understanding how to interpret and construct these functions is crucial for analyzing graphs that change behavior at certain points.
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Piecewise Functions

Graph Interpretation

Interpreting a graph involves understanding the visual representation of a function, including identifying key features such as intercepts, slopes, and discontinuities. For piecewise functions, it's essential to recognize where the function changes its rule and how each segment corresponds to a different part of the function's definition.
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Graphing The Derivative

Function Formulation

Formulating a function from a graph requires translating visual information into mathematical expressions. This involves determining the equations for each segment of the graph, considering the slope and y-intercept for linear parts, and ensuring continuity or identifying points of discontinuity where applicable.
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Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Greatest and Least Integer Functions


For what values of x is


b. ⌈x⌉ = 0

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Textbook Question

Combining Functions


Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?


b. f/g

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Textbook Question

Piecewise-Defined Functions


Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.


b. <IMAGE>

234
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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


The accompanying figure shows a rectangle inscribed in an isosceles right triangle whose hypotenuse is 2 units long.


a. Express the y-coordinate of P in terms of x. (You might start by writing an equation for the line AB.)


<IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Functions


In Exercises 7 and 8, which of the graphs are graphs of functions of x, and which are not? Give reasons for your answers.


b. <IMAGE>

369
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Textbook Question

Piecewise-Defined Functions


Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.


b. <IMAGE>

302
views