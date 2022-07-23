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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.1.33b
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.33b

The Greatest and Least Integer Functions


For what values of x is


b. ⌈x⌉ = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the ceiling function ⌈x⌉, which rounds a number up to the nearest integer. For example, ⌈2.3⌉ = 3 and ⌈-1.7⌉ = -1.
To find the values of x for which ⌈x⌉ = 0, consider the definition: ⌈x⌉ is the smallest integer greater than or equal to x.
Since ⌈x⌉ = 0, x must be less than or equal to 0 but greater than -1, because ⌈x⌉ rounds up to the nearest integer.
Therefore, the values of x that satisfy ⌈x⌉ = 0 are those in the interval (-1, 0].
Express the solution in interval notation: x ∈ (-1, 0].

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Greatest Integer Function (Ceiling Function)

The greatest integer function, denoted as ⌈x⌉, returns the smallest integer that is greater than or equal to x. For example, ⌈2.3⌉ equals 3, while ⌈-1.5⌉ equals -1. This function is crucial for understanding how to manipulate and solve equations involving integer constraints.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Understanding Zero in the Context of the Ceiling Function

To solve the equation ⌈x⌉ = 0, we need to determine the range of x values that yield a ceiling of zero. Since the ceiling function rounds up to the nearest integer, this means x must be in the interval [-1, 0). Thus, any value of x within this range will satisfy the equation.
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Average Value of a Function

Intervals and Inequalities

Understanding intervals and inequalities is essential for solving equations involving functions like the ceiling function. In this case, the solution involves identifying the interval where the function holds true, which is critical for determining valid x values that meet the specified condition.
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Finding Area Between Curves that Cross on the Interval
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Piecewise-Defined Functions


Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.


b. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Industrial costs A power plant sits next to a river where the river is 800 ft wide. Laying a new cable from the plant to a location in the city 2 mi downstream on the opposite side costs \$180 per foot across the river and \$100 per foot along the land.


<IMAGE>


b. Generate a table of values to determine whether the least expensive location for point Q is less than 2000 ft or greater than 2000 ft from point P.

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Textbook Question

Combining Functions


Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?


b. f/g

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Textbook Question

Composition of Functions


Copy and complete the following table.


b. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Piecewise-Defined Functions


Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.


b. <IMAGE>

234
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Textbook Question

Piecewise-Defined Functions


Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.


b. <IMAGE>

302
views