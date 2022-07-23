Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
Recursively Defined Sequences
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)
In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) tan(n^(1/n))
Determining Convergence or Divergence
In Exercises 17–46, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.
∑(from n=1 to ∞) [n! / (2n + 1)!]
In Exercises 35–40, find the first three nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for each function.
f(x) = (sin x) ln(1 + x)
Use power series operations to find the Taylor series at x = 0 for the functions in Exercises 13–30.
sin x – x + (x³ / 3!)