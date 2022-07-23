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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.4.45
Chapter 10, Problem 10.4.45

Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)

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Textbook Question

Direct Comparison Test

In Exercises 1–8, use the Direct Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (√n + 1) / (√(n² + 3))

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.

∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) [(ln n / n)³]

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Textbook Question

Recursively Defined Sequences

In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.

a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (n!)² / (2ⁿ (2n)!) ] xⁿ

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Textbook Question

Finding nth Partial Sums

In Exercises 1–6, find a formula for the nth partial sum of each series and use it to find the series’ sum if the series converges.

2 + (2/3) + (2/9) + (2/27) + … + (2 / 3ⁿ⁻¹) + …

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Textbook Question

Using the Root Test

In Exercises 9–16, use the Root Test to determine if each series converges absolutely or diverges.

∑(from n=1 to ∞) [4ⁿ / (3n)ⁿ]

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