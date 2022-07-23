Finding Taylor Series at x = 0 (Maclaurin Series)
Find the Maclaurin series for the functions in Exercises 11–24.
5 cos πx
Finding Taylor Series at x = 0 (Maclaurin Series)
Find the Maclaurin series for the functions in Exercises 11–24.
5 cos πx
Which series in Exercises 53–76 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. If a series converges, find its sum.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) e^(−2n)
Does the series
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1/n − 1/n²)
converge or diverge? Justify your answer.
In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [((n + 1) / (n + 2))ⁿ]
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (n / (3n + 1))ⁿ
Find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the functions in Exercises 1–10.
6. (1 - x/3)^4