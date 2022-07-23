Surface Area
Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.
x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis
Surface Area
Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.
x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis
Finding Polar Areas
Find the areas of the regions in Exercises 9–18.
Shared by the circles r = 1 and r = 2 sin θ
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
(x + 2)² + (y − 5)² = 16"
Hyperbolas and Eccentricity
In Exercises 17-24, find the eccentricity of the hyperbola. Then find and graph the hyperbola's foci and directrices.
y² − x² = 4
Lines
Sketch the lines in Exercises 45–48 and find Cartesian equations for them.
r cos (θ + π/3) = 2
Hyperbolas and Eccentricity
Exercises 25–28 give the eccentricities and the vertices or foci of hyperbolas centered at the origin of the xy-plane. In each case, find the hyperbola’s standard-form equation in Cartesian coordinates.
Eccentricity: 1.25
Foci: (0, ±5)