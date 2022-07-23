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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.2.33
Chapter 11, Problem 11.2.33

Surface Area


Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.


x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis

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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Lengths of Polar Curves


Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 21–28.


The curve r = cos³(θ/3), 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/4

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Textbook Question

Identifying Graphs


Match the parabolas in Exercises 1−4 with the following equations: x² = 2y, x² = −6y, y² = 8x, y² = −4x


Then find each parabola's focus and directrix.



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Textbook Question

Ellipses and Eccentricity


Exercises 9–12 give the foci or vertices and the eccentricities of ellipses centered at the origin of the xy-plane. In each case, find the ellipse’s standard-form equation in Cartesian coordinates.


Vertices: (±10,0)

Eccentricity: 0.24

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Textbook Question

Finding Polar Areas


Find the areas of the regions in Exercises 9–18.


Shared by the circles r = 1 and r = 2 sin θ

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Textbook Question

Cartesian to Polar Equations


Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.

(x + 2)² + (y − 5)² = 16"

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Textbook Question

Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations


Exercises 1–18 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation. (The graphs will vary with the equation used.) Indicate the portion of the graph traced by the particle and the direction of motion.


x=√(t+1), y=√t, t ≥ 0

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