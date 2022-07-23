Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
b. g(x) = csc x
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
b. g(x) = csc x
Theory and Examples
If limx→−2 f(x) / x² = 1, find
b. limx→−2 f(x) / x
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let f(x) = (x² - 9) / (x + 3)
b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing f near c = -3 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x → −3.
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let h(x)=(x² − 2x − 3)/(x² − 4x + 3)
b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing h near c = 3 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→3.
Exercises 5–10 refer to the function
f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0
2x, 0 < x < 1
1, x = 1
−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2
0, 2 < x < 3
graphed in the accompanying figure.
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b. Does lim x → −1⁺ f (x) exist?
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let G(x)=(x + 6)/(x² + 4x − 12)
b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing G and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−6.