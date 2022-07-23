Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.7c
Chapter 2, Problem 2.7c

Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


c. h(x) = x⁻²/³

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of function: The function h(x) = x-2/3 is a power function, which is generally continuous wherever it is defined.
Determine the domain of the function: Since h(x) involves x raised to a negative fractional power, we need to consider where the expression is defined. Specifically, x-2/3 is undefined for x = 0 because it involves division by zero.
Consider the behavior at x = 0: The expression x-2/3 can be rewritten as 1/(x2/3), which is undefined at x = 0. Therefore, the function is not continuous at x = 0.
Identify intervals of continuity: Since the function is undefined at x = 0, it is continuous on the intervals where it is defined, which are (-∞, 0) and (0, ∞).
Conclude the intervals of continuity: The function h(x) = x-2/3 is continuous on the intervals (-∞, 0) and (0, ∞).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions, especially at points where they may not be explicitly defined, such as discontinuities or asymptotes.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval, which involves checking for any breaks, jumps, or asymptotic behavior.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. Identifying the domain is essential for determining continuity, as functions may be undefined at certain points, leading to discontinuities that affect the overall behavior of the function.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes


Use limits to determine the equations for all vertical asymptotes.


x² + x ― 6

c. y = ------------------

x² + 2x ― 8

434
views
Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity


On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


c. h(x) = cos x / x―π

221
views
Textbook Question

Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes


Use limits to determine the equations for all horizontal asymptotes.

_____

√x² + 4

c. g(x) = -----------

x

363
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 5–10 refer to the function

f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0

2x, 0 < x < 1

1, x = 1

−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2

0, 2 < x < 3

graphed in the accompanying figure.

<IMAGE>

b. Does lim x → −1⁺ f (x) exist?

240
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2

2, x = 2

x/2, x > 2


<IMAGE>


c. Find limx→−1− f(x) and limx→−1+ f(x).

296
views
Textbook Question

Suppose limx→4 f(x) = 0 and lim x→4 g(x) = −3. Find


c. limx→4 (g(x))²

178
views