Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Use limits to determine the equations for all vertical asymptotes.
x² + x ― 6
c. y = ------------------
x² + 2x ― 8
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Use limits to determine the equations for all vertical asymptotes.
x² + x ― 6
c. y = ------------------
x² + 2x ― 8
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
c. h(x) = cos x / x―π
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Use limits to determine the equations for all horizontal asymptotes.
_____
√x² + 4
c. g(x) = -----------
x
Exercises 5–10 refer to the function
f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0
2x, 0 < x < 1
1, x = 1
−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2
0, 2 < x < 3
graphed in the accompanying figure.
<IMAGE>
b. Does lim x → −1⁺ f (x) exist?
Finding Limits Graphically
Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2
2, x = 2
x/2, x > 2
<IMAGE>
c. Find limx→−1− f(x) and limx→−1+ f(x).
Suppose limx→4 f(x) = 0 and lim x→4 g(x) = −3. Find
c. limx→4 (g(x))²