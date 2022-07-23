[Technology Exercise] Grinding engine cylinders Before contracting to grind engine cylinders to a cross-sectional area of 9in², you need to know how much deviation from the ideal cylinder diameter of c = 3.385in. you can allow and still have the area come within 0.01in² of the required 9in². To find out, you let A=π(x/2)² and look for the largest interval in which you must hold x to make |A − 9| ≤ 0.01. What interval do you find?