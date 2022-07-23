Find the limits in Exercises 49–52. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim θ→0 (2 − cot θ)
Find the limits in Exercises 49–52. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim θ→0 (2 − cot θ)
Continuous Extension
Explain why the function ƒ(𝓍) = sin(1/𝓍) has no continuous extension to 𝓍 = 0.
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x/(x² − 1) as
d. x→−1⁻
[Technology Exercise] Grinding engine cylinders Before contracting to grind engine cylinders to a cross-sectional area of 9in², you need to know how much deviation from the ideal cylinder diameter of c = 3.385in. you can allow and still have the area come within 0.01in² of the required 9in². To find out, you let A=π(x/2)² and look for the largest interval in which you must hold x to make |A − 9| ≤ 0.01. What interval do you find?
[Technology Exercise] Roots
Let ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ―𝓍― 1.
c. It can be shown that the exact value of the solution in part (b) is
(1/2 + √69/18)¹/³ + (1/2 ― √69/18)¹/³
Evaluate this exact answer and compare it with the value you found in part (b).
[Technology Exercise] In Exercises 33–36, graph the function to see whether it appears to have a continuous extension to the given point a. If it does, use Trace and Zoom to find a good candidate for the extended function’s value at a. If the function does not appear to have a continuous extension, can it be extended to be continuous from the right or left? If so, what do you think the extended function’s value should be?
g(θ) = 5 cos θ / (4θ ― 2π) , a = π/2