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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 52
Chapter 2, Problem 52

Find the limits in Exercises 49–52. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim θ→0 (2 − cot θ)

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1
First, recall the definition of cotangent: \( \cot \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta} \). This will help us rewrite the expression in terms of sine and cosine.
Substitute \( \cot \theta \) with \( \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta} \) in the limit expression: \( \lim_{\theta \to 0} (2 - \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}) \).
To simplify the expression, find a common denominator: \( \lim_{\theta \to 0} \left( \frac{2\sin \theta - \cos \theta}{\sin \theta} \right) \).
Evaluate the limit by considering the behavior of \( \sin \theta \) and \( \cos \theta \) as \( \theta \to 0 \). Note that \( \sin \theta \to 0 \) and \( \cos \theta \to 1 \).
Apply L'Hôpital's Rule if necessary, which is used when the limit results in an indeterminate form like \( \frac{0}{0} \). Differentiate the numerator and the denominator separately and then evaluate the limit again.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They help in understanding the behavior of functions near specific points, including points of discontinuity or infinity. Evaluating limits is crucial for defining derivatives and integrals, which are core concepts in calculus.
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Cotangent Function

The cotangent function, denoted as cot(θ), is the reciprocal of the tangent function, defined as cot(θ) = cos(θ)/sin(θ). It is important to understand its behavior, especially near critical points like θ = 0, where it approaches infinity. This function plays a significant role in trigonometric limits and can affect the outcome of limit evaluations.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Indeterminate Forms

Indeterminate forms occur in limit problems when direct substitution leads to ambiguous results, such as 0/0 or ∞ - ∞. Recognizing these forms is essential for applying techniques like L'Hôpital's Rule or algebraic manipulation to resolve the limit. Understanding how to handle indeterminate forms is key to successfully finding limits in calculus.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 49–52. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim x→(−π/2)⁺ sec x

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Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim (x²/2 − 1/x) as


b. x→0⁻

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Textbook Question

Continuous Extension


Explain why the function ƒ(𝓍) = sin(1/𝓍) has no continuous extension to 𝓍 = 0.

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Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim x/(x² − 1) as


d. x→−1⁻

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise] Grinding engine cylinders Before contracting to grind engine cylinders to a cross-sectional area of 9in², you need to know how much deviation from the ideal cylinder diameter of c = 3.385in. you can allow and still have the area come within 0.01in² of the required 9in². To find out, you let A=π(x/2)² and look for the largest interval in which you must hold x to make |A − 9| ≤ 0.01. What interval do you find?

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise] In Exercises 33–36, graph the function to see whether it appears to have a continuous extension to the given point a. If it does, use Trace and Zoom to find a good candidate for the extended function’s value at a. If the function does not appear to have a continuous extension, can it be extended to be continuous from the right or left? If so, what do you think the extended function’s value should be?


g(θ) = 5 cos θ / (4θ ― 2π) , a = π/2

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