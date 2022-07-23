Limits and Continuity
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the value that lim (x→0) g(x) must have if the given limit statements hold.
lim (x lim g(x)) = 2
x→-4 x→0
Limits and Continuity
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the value that lim (x→0) g(x) must have if the given limit statements hold.
lim (x lim g(x)) = 2
x→-4 x→0
Finding Deltas Graphically
In Exercises 7–14, use the graphs to find a δ>0 such that |f(x)−L| <ε whenever 0< |x−c| <δ.
The accompanying figure shows the plot of distance fallen versus time for an object that fell from the lunar landing module a distance 80 m to the surface of the moon.
a. Estimate the slopes of the secant lines PQ₁, PQ₂, PQ₃, and PQ₄, arranging them in a table like the one in Figure 2.6.
b. About how fast was the object going when it hit the surface?
Limits and Continuity
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the value that lim (x→0) g(x) must have if the given limit statements hold.
lim ((4―g(x)) / x ) = 1
x→0
Finding Limits
In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.
lim h →0 ((x + h)² ― x²)/h
Finding Limits
In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.
lim x →π sin (x/2 + sin x)