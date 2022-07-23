Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
e. x + ƒ(x)
Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
e. x + ƒ(x)
Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
f. [ƒ(x) • cos x ] / x―1
Finding Limits
In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.
lim x→a (x² ― a²)/(x⁴ ― a⁴)
Finding Deltas Graphically
In Exercises 7–14, use the graphs to find a δ>0 such that |f(x)−L| <ε whenever 0< |x−c| <δ.
Limits and Continuity
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the value that lim (x→0) g(x) must have if the given limit statements hold.
lim ((4―g(x)) / x ) = 1
x→0
Finding Limits
In Exercises 9–24, find the limit or explain why it does not exist.
lim h →0 ((x + h)² ― x²)/h