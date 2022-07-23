Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (tan 2x) / x
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (tan 2x) / x
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = cos (x) / x
Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?
lim x → 0 tan (π/4 cos (sin x¹/³))
Finding Limits
In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value.
5 ―x²
lim ------------- = 0
x → ―2 (√g(x))
If f(1)=5, must limx→1 f(x) exist? If it does, then must limx→1 f(x)=5? Can we conclude anything about limx→1 f(x)? Explain.
[Technology Exercise] 22. Make a table of values for the function at the points x=1.2, x=11/10, x=101/100, x=1001/1000, x=10001/10000, and x = 1.
a. Find the average rate of change of F(x) over the intervals [1,x] for each x≠1 in your table.
b. Extending the table if necessary, try to determine the rate of change of F(x) at x = 1.