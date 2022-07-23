Average Rate of Change

The average rate of change of a function over an interval is calculated as the change in the function's value divided by the change in the input value. Mathematically, it is expressed as (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a) for the interval [a, b]. This concept is essential for understanding how a function behaves over an interval and serves as a foundation for the more precise instantaneous rate of change, which is explored through limits.