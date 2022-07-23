Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
P(θ)=θ³ − 4θ² + 5θ; [1,2]
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
P(θ)=θ³ − 4θ² + 5θ; [1,2]
Theory and Examples
Once you know limx→a+ f(x) and limx→a− f(x) at an interior point of the domain of f, do you then know limx→a f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limt→6 8(t−5)(t−7)
In Exercises 1–4, say whether the function graphed is continuous on [−1, 3]. If not, where does it fail to be continuous and why?
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Slope of a Curve at a Point
In Exercises 7–18, use the method in Example 3 to find (a) the slope of the curve at the given point P, and (b) an equation of the tangent line at P.
y=√7−x, P(−2,3)
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limθ→0 sin θ / sin 2θ