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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.2.59
Chapter 2, Problem 2.2.59

Limits of Average Rates of Change


Because of their connection with secant lines, tangents, and instantaneous rates, limits of the form limh→0 (f(x+h) − f(x)) / h occur frequently in calculus. In Exercises 57–62, evaluate this limit for the given value of x and function f.


f(x) = 3x - 4, x = 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function f(x) = 3x - 4 and the point x = 2 where we need to evaluate the limit.
Substitute f(x) and f(x+h) into the limit expression: lim(h→0) [(f(x+h) - f(x)) / h]. This becomes lim(h→0) [(3(x+h) - 4) - (3x - 4)] / h.
Simplify the expression inside the limit: (3(x+h) - 4) - (3x - 4) simplifies to 3x + 3h - 4 - 3x + 4, which further simplifies to 3h.
The limit expression now becomes lim(h→0) [3h / h]. Simplify this expression by canceling h in the numerator and denominator, resulting in lim(h→0) [3].
Since the expression is now a constant, the limit as h approaches 0 is simply the constant value, which is 3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

In calculus, a limit is a fundamental concept that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near specific points, which is crucial for defining derivatives and integrals. The notation lim h→0 f(x+h) indicates examining the function f as the increment h approaches zero, allowing us to analyze instantaneous rates of change.
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Average Rate of Change

The average rate of change of a function over an interval is calculated as the change in the function's value divided by the change in the input value. Mathematically, it is expressed as (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a) for the interval [a, b]. This concept is essential for understanding how a function behaves over an interval and serves as a foundation for the more precise instantaneous rate of change, which is explored through limits.
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Average Value of a Function

Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change as the interval approaches zero, formally expressed as f'(x) = lim h→0 (f(x+h) - f(x)) / h. Derivatives are crucial in calculus for analyzing the behavior of functions, finding slopes of tangent lines, and solving optimization problems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Average Rates of Change


In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.


P(θ)=θ³ − 4θ² + 5θ; [1,2]

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


Once you know limx→a+ f(x) and limx→a− f(x) at an interior point of the domain of f, do you then know limx→a f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

Calculating Limits


Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.


limt→6 8(t−5)(t−7)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, say whether the function graphed is continuous on [−1, 3]. If not, where does it fail to be continuous and why?

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Textbook Question

Slope of a Curve at a Point


In Exercises 7–18, use the method in Example 3 to find (a) the slope of the curve at the given point P, and (b) an equation of the tangent line at P.


y=√7−x, P(−2,3)

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Textbook Question

Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1


Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.


limθ→0 sin θ / sin 2θ

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