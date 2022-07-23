Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → 0 (−1 / x²) = −∞
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → 0 (−1 / x²) = −∞
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = (√(x² + 4)) / x
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0 (−1) / (x² (x + 1))
Slope of a Curve at a Point
In Exercises 7–18, use the method in Example 3 to find (a) the slope of the curve at the given point P, and (b) an equation of the tangent line at P.
y=x³−3x²+4, P(2,0)
Limits of Rational Functions
In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
f(x) = (2x + 3)/(5x + 7)
Removable discontinuity Give an example of a function f (x) that is continuous for all values of x except x = 2, where it has a removable discontinuity. Explain how you know that f is discontinuous at x = 2, and how you know the discontinuity is removable.